Dubuque Main Street — in collaboration with Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the City of Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission, 563 Design, Heritage Works, the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission and the Dubuque County Historical Society — will celebrate the reemergence of downtown events with Architecture Days, according to a press release.
The 15th annual event will kick off on Monday, May 17, and continue through Saturday, May 22. The event aims to heighten the recognition of architecture as an art form and to explore the architectural landscape of Dubuque.
In addition to scheduled tours and programs, weeklong events will include a Dubuque Architecture Scavenger Hunt available at downtowndubuque.org/event/architecture-days, an architecture-themed film with Kanopy! and an opportunity to assemble and decorate a wooden Shot Tower model or birdhouse via carnegiestout.org.
For health and safety protocols, there will be limited attendance and reservations required for certain events.
For more information, visit downtowndubuque.org/event/architecture-days.
Schedule
May 17: Construction and Destruction. Build a tower using library-provided materials and explore ways to knock it down. Grab-and-go bags are available for ages 6 and younger at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library Children’s Help Desk.
May 18: Free tour of Dubuque Boat and Boiler Works at 5:30 p.m. At 6, the Dubuque Preservation Awards Reception and Recognition Presentation will be hosted by the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. Register at dbqmainst.wufoo.com/forms/x6rb6u30dum2lk.
May 19: Free tour of the Driftless at noon. Register at dbqmainst.wufoo.com/forms/x5zl0ty0cuhamf.
May 20: Free tour of emerging residential space at noon. Register at
May 22: Jackson Park walking tour at 10 a.m. Register at dbqmainst.wufoo.com/forms/x1oui3w40cej3s8.