The University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s Summer Organ Sampler concerts are set to return, with 30-minute presentations that will aim to showcase the custom-crafted John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ in John and Alice Butler Hall.
Stephen Price will kick off the series at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2.
A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Price teaches organ, church music and music theory at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. He also is coordinator for the Sursa American Organ Competition. He recently was appointed dean of the Indianapolis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and serves on the Organ Historical Society’s Advisory Membership committee.
Price is known for playing diverse programs that showcase a range of possibilities on the organ.
Jonathan Gregoire will perform at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
Praised for his “top-notch technique and musicianship” by the Dallas Morning News, Gregoire was the winner of the 2017 Southern Methodist University Concert Competition. As a supporter of new music for organ, he has performed world premieres of works by Henry Martin, Douglas Pew and Carol Barnett.
Jan Kraybill will conclude the series at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Kraybill is a musical leader, speaker, performer, educator and organ consultant. In addition to maintaining an active concert schedule, in the Kansas City metro area she is organ conservator at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, organist-in-residence at Community of Christ headquarters and organist at Village on Antioch Presbyterian Church.
Kraybill attained the American Guild of Organists’ Fellow certificate, organists’ highest certification level, in 2010. She has served in local, regional and national roles in the AGO and other nonprofit organizations.
The concerts, which will be held in cooperation with Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound Center’s Summer Organ Concert Series, are free to attend, with no ticket required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.