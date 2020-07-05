Every so often, Robin Cichy caught herself twirling around her house practicing dance moves that she had made up.
She always had dreamed of taking lessons. But having parents who had lived through the Great Depression, dance was not on their priority list, Cichy said.
“When I was 30, I decided it was something I had to do,” she said.
After leaving the Chicago suburbs and moving to Galena, Ill., with her husband, Ed, Cichy discovered the Academy of Ballet in Dubuque, which at the time, also offered classes in Galena.
She decided to sign up and give it a try.
“I have been taking ballet for probably 35 years now, and I love it,” Cichy said. “It is just the most important part of my life in a way. It is something I treasure so much.”
Although Cichy, 73, started dancing later in life, she said it has not hindered her ability to learn new moves or remember the positions and steps. On the contrary, dance has helped her learn more about herself, what she is capable of accomplishing and what she needs a bit more practice at, she said.
“I was never uncoordinated, but the first time I took these classes, when we had to do the steps to the left, I had no idea I didn’t know how to move the left side of my body,” Cichy said. “To learn how to move in two directions was an extraordinary thing. For me to recognize I lacked an ability I had never thought about was huge.”
Marina O’Rourke, owner and director of the Academy of Ballet, said she has been teaching the eight-week adult ballet class that Cichy is a part of for decades.
“There was a desire for it,” O’Rourke said. “People were calling and asking, but in the last 10 years, we have had many students who were our students (when they were) in high school. And now, they have families, and they want to continue dancing.”
Nowadays, there are many opportunities for adults to be active. Whether that means going to the gym or taking part in Zoomba classes. But what’s different about ballet, is it challenges a person not just physically but mentally, O’Rourke said.
”I think ballet offers you the ability to concentrate on balance, we are speaking in French and the ability to remember the combinations and do them expressively.” O’Rourke said. “You are never too old. You can be too young, but you cannot be too old to learn.”
Tracey Rush, founder of Creative Aging at Northeast Iowa School of Music in Dubuque, said the program is an international movement to get adults and those in their later years in life involved in music, while keeping them mentally stimulated.
“Being creative and problem solving is a skill that we need for our whole lives,” Rush said. “You don’t want to neglect those things, and it’s also important to have a leisure hobby.”
Rush said the Creative Lab at Northeast Iowa School of Music offers ukulele lessons, guitar, piano and voice lessons.
In 2006, George Washington University completed a study developed by the National Endowment of the Arts looking at the benefits the Creative Aging program can have on the elderly.
The results from the study showed that people ages 65 to 103 who were involved in a fine arts program compared to those who were not, had better health reports, fewer doctors visits, less medication usage, more positive response on mental health measures and more involvement in other activities overall, according to the study.
“It’s not passive entertainment, it’s active engagement,” Rush said. “It’s taught by a skilled, qualified teacher.”
Although Marsha Wilfong always had been musically inclined, there was one instrument she never perfected that she hoped to one day learn: The violin.
“I took piano lessons forever as a kid, and I kind of taught myself to play guitar,” she said. “I did take violin lessons for a year in seventh grade, so I sort of always wanted to play the violin again.”
At 45, Wilfong moved to Dubuque and was able to start violin lessons at Northeast Iowa School of Music.
“I finally lived in a town big enough to have a violin teacher,” she said. “I had both the time and money to take lessons.”
Although Wilfong, 69, wasn’t entirely new to the music world, for someone thinking of picking up an instrument for the first time or just wanting to learn something new, it’s worth it, she said.
“You have to practice, and that’s one thing I never understood as a kid, but as an adult, I figured that out,” she said. “That experience of accomplishment is also a good thing.”