Like so many during today’s trying times, Jill Scheirer is having to make accommodations.
She’s the parent of a piano student at the Northeast Iowa School of Music in Dubuque, where she serves as a clarinet instructor and office manager. But in the past few weeks due to the limitations posed by COVID-19, each of those areas have required a new approach.
Scheirer is working from home. And while her daughter is continuing her music lessons virtually, Scheirer has taken to teaching them to her NISOM students.
“Many families have taken advantage of Zoom as a way to transition from in-person lessons to the next best thing — virtual lessons,” she said. “With virtual lessons, students can still hone their skills and get feedback without losing instructional time. In this time of social distancing, I am happy to connect with my students again. I appreciate being able to check in with them; offer instruction, feedback and routine; as well as a creative outlet they need right now. My daughter enjoys continuing to progress in her piano ability, even if not able to get out much anymore. My husband and I appreciate that she has something to do.”
Similar to other avenues of one-on-one instruction, private music lessons were early to suffer a blow amid the pandemic. However, NISOM Executive Director David Resnick said the school aimed to be just as quick in its response.
“We jumped on it and tried to offer an alternative right away,” he said. “We followed the Dubuque Community Schools’ lead, canceling face-to-face instruction and offering online lessons. We sent an email out to families on March 16 with three options: To encourage social distancing, students could take advantage of those online options, parents could donate the lesson fee to reduce the financial impact on their teacher, or parents could request a refund for missed or discontinued lessons.”
While Resnick isn’t minimizing NISOM being among those arts organizations that inevitably might face financial hurdles moving forward, he also sees reasons to remain optimistic.
Twenty out of 22 NISOM instructors have shifted to teaching virtually.
“As a music teacher, nobody ever plans to teach online,” Resnick said. “But as a school, we made the decision to support our dedicated faculty through this, recognizing it as part of our mission. Any teacher who was willing to join us in this new online adventure would be paid for their lessons, even if their students were unable, or didn’t want to take advantage of it. The students who have are enjoying it. I’m not sure if it’s because of the novelty of it, or if they like being able to help their teachers with some of the technology. But we’ve had a good response.”
Of course, there are limitations that NISOM has tried to combat with a boost to its web access for greater reliability.
“The Internet is not accessible in an equal way,” Resnick said. “So, we’ve upped the technology as much as we can and given our web accessibility a quick burst. It’s not perfect, but it enables our staff to be able to work from home and our teachers to be able to teach from home.”
Teachers also have been able to gain some insight into their students’ surroundings, Resnick said.
“They come from all walks of life. Some have a really nice piano at home. Others have a small keyboard. It has given us an idea what students have available to them.”
While many students have taken to online lessons, and others opting to temporarily discontinue, newcomers also have taken advantage of the offering. NISOM continues to accept aspiring students.
Resnick also added that the school might continue offering virtual lessons as an option for those living outside of the area, even after restrictions surrounding COVID-19 have been lifted.
“I don’t know if it’s because they have time, or if it’s because they’re in shock,” Resnick said. “I think, as a population, we’re all in shock at the moment. They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. For a lot of us, it still comes down to the joy of music education — being able to share with students, as best we can, a musical work and the wonderful insight behind it.”