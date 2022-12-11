Readers know that books have the power to change lives. Books can help us feel less alone, no matter our background or experiences. Books can help us learn about the world and build empathy and understanding for the people in it. This is why it is so important for us to include books written by and about people whose experiences differ from our own to our reading piles.

To that end, this list features three recently published titles written by Jewish authors that would be perfect for any tween interested in stories about family, friendship and identity.

'The Two Wrong Halves of Ruby Taylor'

“The Two Wrong Halves of Ruby Taylor,” by Amanda Panitch.
'Turtle Boy'

“Turtle Boy,” by M. Evan Wolkenstein.
'Becoming Brianna'

“Becoming Brianna,” by Terri Libenson.

Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.

