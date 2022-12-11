Readers know that books have the power to change lives. Books can help us feel less alone, no matter our background or experiences. Books can help us learn about the world and build empathy and understanding for the people in it. This is why it is so important for us to include books written by and about people whose experiences differ from our own to our reading piles.
To that end, this list features three recently published titles written by Jewish authors that would be perfect for any tween interested in stories about family, friendship and identity.
‘The Two Wrong Halves of Ruby Taylor,’ by Amanda Panitch (Roaring Book Press, 2022)
Perfect for fans of magical realism, this novel explores themes around family, friendship and religion.
In the story, we meet 12-year-old Ruby who is having a hard time now that she is in middle school. She and her cousin, Sarah, aren’t getting along anymore, Grandma Yvette keeps playing favorites between the two of them and Ruby never feels Jewish enough for the Jewish side of her family or Christian enough for the Christian side.
When Sarah starts acting out, Ruby is glad — maybe this is her chance to become Grandma Yvette’s favorite. But when Sarah starts acting out in a way that scares Ruby, she suspects something more serious might be going on.
Maybe Grandma Yvette’s stories about dybbuks — evil spirits — weren’t just stories after all. And maybe Sarah has been possessed by the one supposedly locked in Grandma Yvette’s mysterious trunk. But if that’s true, will Ruby have what it takes to defeat the dybbuk and save her cousin?
This heartfelt novel emphasizes the importance of making sure family expectations and traditions don’t stifle individual identity, while also giving room for relationships to grow and change over time.
‘Turtle Boy,’ by M. Evan Wolkenstein (Delacorte Press, 2020)
For readers who enjoy having their heartstrings tugged, this story introduces seventh-grader Will Levine, a turtle-obsessed kid who’s always being teased about his nonexistent chin, caused by micrognathia, and who has a harrowing community service project to complete before his bar mitzvah.
Since Will put off choosing his project for so long, his rabbi and his mother are insisting that he spend time with a patient in the hospital who is suffering from an incurable disease.
Since Will hates hospitals, he can’t imagine a worse way to spend his time, and at first he and RJ — the patient — do not get along. But over time, Will and RJ get to know one another and they get absorbed in the task of helping RJ complete his bucket list vicariously through Will.
The issue is that Will is an introvert who prefers spending his time alone or with his turtles. Can Will find a way to lean in and find a way to celebrate his — and RJ’s — life?
Though far from lighthearted, this inspiring story will encourage readers to value the relationships they have and to reflect on what is important to them.
‘Becoming Brianna,’ by Terri Libenson (Balzer + Bray, 2020)
In the spirit of the “Smile” and “Baby-Sitter’s Club” series, this graphic novel brings us relatable characters, tricky situations and an indomitable spirit. Our main character, Brianna, is a shy middle schooler who just agreed to have a bat mitzvah in order to please her mother.
As Brianna starts stressing about all of the preparation for the bat mitzvah — planning the party, learning Hebrew, writing a speech — a rumor starts going around that it’s going to be the event of the year, and a group of popular girls suddenly want to spend time with Brianna.
Will Brianna be able to pull off the perfect bat mitzvah without disappointing her mother, her friends or herself?
This story packs a punch without losing the lighthearted humor and wit expected from Libenson’s graphic novels.
These titles and more are available through your local library and bookstore — try to check one out soon.
Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.