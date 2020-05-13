“The Goldbergs,” 7 p.m. on ABC Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be Prom King, Beverly’s actions jeopardize the event.
“Fast and Furious,” 8 p.m. on SyFy After Letty is killed, Dom returns to America in search of her killer. Brian is an FBI agent who is on the same trail as Dom, which leads to a drug ring and Letty’s killer. Infiltrating the driver ranks, Dom and Brian try to get to the bottom of things.
“Destination Fear,” 9 p.m. on Travel Tanner’s pick is one of the most terrifying locations the team has ever encountered with entities known for physically attacking, even shanking, unsuspecting visitors. Dakota’s greatest fear is physically violent paranormal spirits.