Perhaps I was so imbued with my story-telling Dad that I have grown up enjoying stories.
Mary Oliver, in her poetic reflections, instructs us to live an authentic life by offering three considerations: Pay attention, be astonished and talk about it. I recalled her wisdom in this inspiring story.
This past month I was listening to an interview with Rabbi Ariel Burger on National Public Radio. One of his main themes was “Be a Blessing.”
During the course of the conversation, the rabbi shared a story about his son who traveled to Poland and met a peer on the tour with him. They became fast friends and, so when his friend left for a day unannounced, the son was concerned. When his friend returned, he told his son that he visited the concentration camp where his grandparents had been imprisoned during the Nazi regime.
The son’s friend had visited a man who lived near the concentration camp at that time. His friend found the man after all these years and he wanted to thank the man for saving his grandmother. Although his grandparents were separated at the concentration camp, his grandfather would give his wife an apple or some bread through the wires.
One day his grandmother was sent out of the camp to help the man who raised rabbits. The Nazi leaders had mandated that the man was to raise rabbits for medical experiments; subsequently the experiments were done on the Jewish prisoners.
Working at the rabbit pens, his grandmother had cut herself on the barbed wire that produced infection in her arm. Because there was no medication available, the” rabbit man” deliberately cut himself to be infected by placing his wound on the grandmother’s cut.
The man then went to the Nazi leaders to say that since he was responsible for the rabbits, he needed medication. The Nazi leaders gave him what he needed and he, in turn, gave it to his friend’s grandmother. It saved her life.
I was taken aback by Rabbi Burger’s story that I pondered it the rest of the day. Needless to say, I was astonished at the “rabbit man’s” courage in risking his life to save an imprisoned woman not of his faith or culture.
I was astonished that the grandson, after hearing this story from his grandparents, embarked on a journey to thank this “rabbit man.”
And now I’m telling the story. A teacher presented a wise saying from Hans Christian Andersen, known for his fairy tales: “You are a story told by God.”
When we explore a story to its depth, we can make that story into a God story.
The Divine works in people to do good.
The Divine is in people in responding to the needs of others.
The Divine is in people returning to express gratitude for the good done to another.
Be attentive. Be astonished. Tell a story of goodness.