Nearly 180,000 new cases of prostate cancer are estimated to be diagnosed in 2021.
The optimal treatment for prostate cancer depends on the particular stage and risk group for a patient. For patients with high-risk prostate cancer, treatment options most often include surgery or a combination of androgen deprivation therapy and radiation therapy.
External beam radiation therapy is the most common method to deliver radiotherapy for localized prostate cancer. Multiple studies have demonstrated that external beam radiation therapy with dose escalation improves local control, freedom from biochemical failure, freedom from distance metastases and decreases the need for salvage therapy.
In other words, the better you safely can deliver radiation to the prostate, the better the overall outcome. This is especially true for high-risk prostate cancer, as most treatment failures happen locally within the prostate.
The problem with escalating the dose with EBRT is the associated increases in late side effects, particularly in the bladder and rectum. One solution is using a combination of external beam radiation and internal radiation, also known as brachytherapy.
When using brachytherapy as a boost, we can provide a higher radiation dose to the prostate along with better sparing of the surrounding organs at risk that is not achievable with external beam radiation alone.
LDR brachytherapy, commonly referred to as permanent prostate brachytherapy or seed implant, is a type of procedure in which implanted radioactive sources are permanently placed into the prostate. Brachytherapy boost delivered with LDR has been a well-established treatment modality in the treatment of high-risk prostate cancer with numerous studies supporting its use and efficacy.
Recently, the American Society of Clinical Oncology explicitly stated that for patients with high-risk prostate cancer receiving EBRT and androgen deprivation therapy, brachytherapy boost should be offered to eligible patients. So, every patient with high risk prostate cancer should absolutely be offered the option of receiving a combination of external beam radiation followed by a brachytherapy boost.
This recommendation largely is based on the fact that there are now three randomized control trials demonstrating improved biochemical control with external beam radiation therapy followed by brachytherapy as a boost.
In the past three years, I’ve performed brachytherapy on more than 120 prostate cancer patients in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Currently, in Dubuque, there is no prostate brachytherapy being offered for patients. I am working with physicians to hopefully change that.
If you are a prostate cancer patient with high-risk disease, make sure you discuss brachytherapy as a potential option.
Another emerging treatment option for prostate cancer patients is proton beam radiation therapy.
I recently had the privilege of interviewing Sameer Keole, medical director of the Proton Beam Radiation Center at Mayo Clinic. He elucidated that studies are being done to determine if proton beam radiation is superior to conventional external beam radiation. Currently, the answer is unclear.
