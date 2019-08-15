Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host award-winning photographer Gary Fagan in a free program titled, “Wildlife Photography Through the Lens of a Master,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the third floor Aigler Auditorium.
Fagan draws on more than 30 years of experience capturing wildlife in their natural environment. He will explain what equipment to use, as well as the technical aspects of shooting wildlife photos.
Fagan’s artwork is on exhibit with the Art @ your library in the second floor rotunda through Monday, Sept. 23.
For more information, visit www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.