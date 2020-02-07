Director Martin Scorsese proves he has a lot of gas left in the tank with his three-and-a-half-hour mobster epic, “The Irishman.”
Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a World War II veteran, becomes a hitman under the wing of Russell Bufalino’s mob (Joe Pesci). The two get heavily involved with the criminal proceedings of Teamster head Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).
The film also stars Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin and Harvey Keitel.
“The Irishman” has been a passion project several years in the making. It is adapted from the nonfiction novel, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” by Charles Brandt. Thanks to the big-budget backing from Netflix, Scorsese and his collaborators have crafted a powerful look into the effects of a life of crime.
Although the film was released in
November, I wanted to review it before the Oscars. It has 10 nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
“The Irishman” is Scorsese’s best film since “The Wolf of Wall Street” — perhaps better.
With textbook pacing and film editing, it never feels like it’s as long as it is. This is in part due to the captivating real accounts of the crime hierarchy of the 1950s and 1960s.
The cast is on the top of their game. De Niro and Pesci arguably give the best performances of their careers, which is a ridiculous bar to vault over, but they manage it.
De Niro taps into the deeper and more sentimental side with his portrayal of Sheeran. While he’s involved with a hideous life of murder and crime, De Niro finds a melancholic nuance that deepens the performance. This isn’t your typical “macho” gangster stereotype, and it’s all the better for it.
Pesci came out of his unofficial acting retirement for this role after much persuasion. I’m thrilled that he chose this film as his comeback.
He gives a quietly intense performance. While he isn’t showy, his restraint makes his character even more intimidating and scary.
Pacino is phenomenal as Hoffa. He relishes in the opportunity to be loud, abrasive and downright hilarious at times. His colorful performance leads to some of the most entertaining scenes.
This trio of powerhouse performers solidifies “The Irishman” as an impressive lesson in acting. They range from the loud and shocking moments, to the regretful and nuanced.
The narrative spans several decades. Due to this, extensive visual effects were required to “de-age” the actors. This is where the price tag of $160 million came into play. This technology is a revolution and is remarkable in the film.
While there might be a few shots where the actors’ faces look a bit rubbery, the
de-aging technology is impressive. It’s admirable when you realize how much of the film features these visual effects.
“The Irishman” should go down as a classic in the mob movie genre. It has all of the recognizable faces and tropes of a bygone era of film making, but it’s fresh and unique in its storytelling.
At 77, Scorsese continues to prove why he’s one of the greatest filmmakers. With a remarkable cast, engaging story and tight editing, “The Irishman” is a home run.
I give the film 5 stars out of 5. “The Irishman” is rated R and runs for three hours and 29 minutes. It’s streaming on Netflix.