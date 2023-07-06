Dear Amy: I’m an out and proud gay woman. Two years ago, I met a wonderful girl. We had an instant connection and started dating.

After initially sneaking around, she told her parents about us.

Recommended for you

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

Tags