MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will open its 60th anniversary season on Thursday, June 17, according to a press release.
The line up will begin with the musical, “Pippin,” and continue with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Robber Bridegroom” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
TLP’s All Area Teen Musical concert production of “Rent” will be presented from Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30. Auditions will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, with callbacks on Sunday, June 13. Ages 13 through 17 will be eligible to audition with a 45- to 60-second cut of a song. Those auditioning should bring sheet music for the provided accompanist or sing unaccompanied. Performers must be fully vaccinated by Monday, July 5, in order to participate.
In September, TLP will bring “The Buddy Holly Story” to the stage, which is not included in the subscription price of $119. Subscription holders can add the show for $20. “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” has been moved to October but is included in the subscription. The world premiere of “What a Wonderful World” will be performed at Christmas.
TLP’s Concert Series also has events planned at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with 52nd Street’s Billy Joel Tribute. On Sunday, June 6, Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band will perform the music of Jimmy Buffett. And on Saturday, June 12, the new TLP Resident Company will host a special concert.
For tickets, visit 8215 Black Oak Road or www.timberlakeplayhouse.org, or call the box office at 815-244-2035.