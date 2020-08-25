The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium at the Port of Dubuque has opened a new mini exhibit, as well as scheduled youth programming options.
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the museum has opened “Hard Won, Not Done.”
It features artifacts associated with the suffrage movement, as well as a nod to key historical figures who fought for the 19th Amendment. Also displayed are stories and commentary providing context surrounding the issues of the movement that spanned nearly a century.
The mini exhibit is located in the main concourse of the museum’s Mississippi River Discovery Center, alongside the Dubuque County Historical Society’s 70th Anniversary mini exhibit and its Hometown Home Runs baseball mini exhibit.
Each are included with general admission to the museum, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Youth programming
The museum’s Toddler Time
series will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Open to ages 2-4, the annual program takes place monthly through May and is offered the first Tuesday of each month at 9 and 10:30 a.m., as well as the first Saturday of each month at 10:30.
Each month’s program is themed around a letter of the alphabet and an animal that starts with that letter. Programs incorporate a craft and story and often feature live animals or a trip to one of the museum’s exhibits.
Toddler Time takes place in the Train Depot on the museum’s campus. Class sizes are limited and allow for parent or caregiver and child to social distance from other participants and staff.
The cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members, which includes both child and parent or caregiver. Additionally, participants can purchase an add-on to explore the remainder of the museum following the program.
For more information and to register, visit rivermuseum.com/toddler-time.
In addition, the museum also will begin its Home School Days series on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with monthly programming intended for home school, hybrid and online learners.
The series will continue through January and is provided on the second Wednesday and Thursday of each month.
Programming is provided for use with third through eighth grade curriculum. Topics include water quality science, pioneering activities, rocks and fossils, animal identification through bones and skulls and citizen science programming.
Home School Days programming takes place at the National Mississippi River Museum or the Mathias Ham Historic Site.
The cost is $5 per member and $12.50 for non-member students and non-member chaperones. A parent or chaperone is required to attend with the student. Discounts are available for those registering for all five months. Participants are welcome to explore either the museum or Ham House following each program.
For more information and to register, visit rivermuseum.com/home-school-days.