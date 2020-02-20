“Last Man Standing,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Mike’s (Tim Allen) offer to help Jen (Krista Marie Yu) with her school bake sale goes up in smoke when he has the brilliant notion to set up a sales station outside of Bud’s Buds, a marijuana dispensary, in the new episode “Baked Sale.” Elsewhere, Kyle (Christoph Sanders) gets some unlikely advice from Joe (guest star Jay Leno) regarding where he should enroll in college. Nancy Travis also stars.
“A Million Little Things,” 9:01 p.m. on ABC
Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) figures out how to process her anxieties about Danny’s (Chance Hurstfield) first sleepover, while Regina and Rome (Christina Moses, Romany Malco) keep trying to shield their prospective birth mother from her past in the new episode “The Sleepover.”