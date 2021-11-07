After 17 years with her cat, Tia, Platteville resident Joyce Cammack was without a pet.
The feeling was strange, and at the time, she truly believed that no other cat could replace her close friend.
But then months passed, and the house that Cammack had lived in for years slowly had grown lonelier and lonelier. There was a hole in her life, and she immediately knew what could fill it.
“I told my husband that I wanted another cat,” Cammack said. “I got on the humane society website, and that’s when I first saw Bella.”
Bella wasn’t what Cammack had originally had in mind. She had raised Tia from a young age, rescuing her from a nearby trailer park. Bella was an 11-year-old Siamese with previous owners and established habits, but Cammack found her irresistible.
“She is such a beautiful cat,” Cammack said. “It was an easy adoption.”
Pet shelters throughout the country regularly receive older animals and, for the shelters, these pets often are he most challenging to adopt out. However, more often than not, people like Cammack come along and give these older cats and dogs a home.
November officially is regarded as National Adopt an Older Pet Month, and while the prospect of taking in a pet in its twilight years might seem absurd to some, for others, it’s a natural and even rewarding fit.
“There is a large section of people who have that place in their heart for giving those senior dogs a home,” said Bri Eickhoff, director of operations at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society. “Those people have a variety of reasons for doing it, and we’re glad that they do.”
At the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, senior pets, which are given that classification if they are 7 or older, make up about 5% of all adoptions at the pet shelter.
While many prospective pet owners are drawn to the idea of raising their animal from infancy to adulthood, Eickhoff said there are many benefits to taking in a dog that already has some years on it.
“People might think that they don’t look as cute, which I don’t think is an accurate interpretation of those animals,” Eickhoff said. “They overlook that those pets have some experience on them.”
Adopters of older pets can forgo many of the early challenges of pet ownership, too. Most older cats and dogs already are home trained and have extensive interaction with humans, making them more naturally friendly.
Older pets also lack much of their youthful energy, which can be a disappointment to some. But to others, it’s a fantastic addition to a family with small children.
“They tend to acclimate better to a home,” said Cari Schaffer, president of the Grant County (Wis.) Humane Society. “They typically know what is expected of them when they go into a new home.”
Older pets also are cheaper. At the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, senior dogs are adopted for $90, while puppies are $250. Senior cats are adopted for $30, while kittens are $90.
Eickhoff said the older dog adoption fees are generally lower out of an expectation that those dogs will incur more upfront medical costs.
“It’s to help encourage people to take that extra work on,” she said.
While the pragmatic benefits of adopting an older pet are tempting for many, for others, taking in an aged animal also brings with it the more intrinsic reward of giving a seemingly unwanted pet a home.
Brenda Popp first picked up her dog, Tyson, from the Grant County Humane Society when he was 11 years old and diagnosed with lymphoma. Popp, an oncology nurse, had just lost her dog of 13 years after raising it from a puppy. But with Tyson, she’s unsure if she will ever buy a puppy again.
“My heart broke when he was surrendered at such an old age, and I didn’t want him spending the rest of his life in a shelter thinking, ‘What did I do wrong?’” Popp said. “It’s been the biggest reward to take him in.”
While Popp recognizes that she might not have many years with Tyson, for her, the time spent with him is cherished and meaningful in a way that regular dog ownership simply doesn’t match.
“You can see the love and thankfulness that they have in their eyes,” Popp said. “It’s a beautiful experience.”
While older pets might not be as popular at local animal shelters, Eickhoff said about 98% of them are quickly adopted, often by residents who are seniors.
When Cammack adopted Bella, she was told that the cat didn’t like animals, noise or children. The original owners intended to have her euthanized, and Cammack said she was deeply grateful that didn’t happen.
“I am glad that I could take her and take care of her until her time comes,” Cammack said. “I love having her.”