There is no feeling quite like the feeling of a satisfied craving.
I’m not talking — not this time, anyway — about a sausage and mushroom pizza with just the right amounts of sauce, cheese and oregano.
Nor am I talking about the joy and endorphin rush of a long swim, although I expect to experience that joy soon, now that my oncologist has cleared me to return to the water.
I’m talking about something much more satisfying, something much more sustaining.
I’m talking about how I felt after attending my congregation’s Wednesday noon Bible study for the first time.
A little more than two months into my retirement, Pastor Dean announced that this year’s Bible study sessions would focus on sin and the devil.
My daytime hours are my own, at least for now. So I went to the first session. Apparently, others in the congregation have cravings similar to mine. The Fellowship Hall was packed.
I know the Bible pretty well. I read it all the way through when I was in eighth grade; I minored in religious studies at Iowa State University; and in my Dubuque years, I took advantage of continuing education opportunities at Wartburg Theological Seminary.
Yet, for some time, I have craved an opportunity to study the Bible with others.
That craving was more than satisfied by my first attendance at the Wednesday noon Bible study at Lakeview Lutheran Church.
When Pastor Dean invited a discussion on legalism — the small, subtle ways we seek to attach rules and conditions to a relationship with God — the group (which included a practicing Buddhist) offered an assortment of insights.
Sometimes — openly or silently — we deem certain behaviors and thoughts as incompatible with godliness.
Are we always wrong?
What place, if any, do boundaries and taboos have in our faith life?
Is there anything we can do, say or be that would make God not love us and welcome us?
It took a group, reasoning together, to come up with insights I never would have found reading the Bible on my own.
We didn’t open our Bibles on that day to the second chapter of Luke, starting with
the 41st verse.
But the story of 12-year-old Jesus sojourning in the temple at Jerusalem, listening to the teachers and asking them questions, came to my mind at the session’s end.
Jesus had to know his parents would be frantic when they started on the three-day journey home to Nazareth and noticed Jesus was missing. Jesus had to understand Mary’s anger when she asked, “Child, why have you treated us like this?”
Yet I understand — for the first time, in more than six decades of living as a Christian — why Jesus’ need to be in that place, studying the Word in the company of others, was stronger than his desire not to worry and infuriate Mary and Joseph.
I’ll be back.
Because, paradoxically, I am both deeply satisfied and powerfully hungry. I will continue, as I form my post-retirement life and fill my days, to set aside an hour on Wednesdays to come together with other spiritually hungry people in our church’s Fellowship Hall.
On the way out, I told Pastor Dean why.
“I need this.”