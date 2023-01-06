If your birthday is today: Let your hunches lead the way this year. Make a point of setting trends that encompass new beginnings and exciting adventures. Stop waiting for things to come to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Staying in control will be difficult if you face opposition. Distance yourself from those trying to sabotage your attempt to head in a direction that's better for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Physical activity is favored. Make changes that add to your comfort and well-being. Entertain someone who interests you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Change your priorities to suit your needs. Focus on how you feel and what you can do. The feedback you receive will help you decide.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep emotions out of important decisions. Distance yourself from outside influences. Look for the best way to enhance your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Refuse to let anyone bully you into something that doesn't fit your style, beliefs or desires. Accept a challenge you can win.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) An energetic approach will encourage success. Showing others what you have to offer will bring positive input. Engage and enjoy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Educate yourself about something that piques your imagination; the information you obtain will help you make better decisions and connect with like-minded people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be the person everyone looks to as an example. Stand up for your rights and beliefs, and don't let anyone shake what works best for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Align yourself with outstanding individuals in your community, and you will receive the help you need to bring about positive changes. Let intelligence lead the way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Get involved in something that concerns you. Putting your energy where it counts and can do some good will be uplifting and attractive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look for adventure, strive for perfection and please yourself. Changing how you treat others will prompt them to show you more respect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep moving forward, and don't let anyone interfere. Make a point to have a good home workspace that helps you to increase your qualifications and strive to reach your goal.
