Dueling Pianos will return to the Mississippi Moon Bar in the Diamond Jo Casino at the Port of Dubuque for a New Year’s Eve performance at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Featuring Chicago-based keyboardists Elisa Carlson and Alan Bukowiecki, Dueling Pianos will perform ahead of a balloon drop, party favors, a midnight champagne toast and more.
Tickets start at $10 and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.