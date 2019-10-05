A St. Joseph the Worker/St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults Program will begin on Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Fogerty Hall.
RCIA is for those ready to begin the journey toward Baptism, those baptized Christians who wish to explore entering into full communion in the Catholic faith and those baptized Catholics who wish to complete their Sacraments of Initiation of Confirmation and first Eucharist.
In addition, this program is open to anyone interested in re-engaging in their Catholic faith.
Classes will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sundays twice per month. To sign up, call 583-9117 or email Father Paul Attah-Nsiah at DBQ062AP@dbqarch.org.