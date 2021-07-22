The 68th annual Dubuque County Fair opens Tuesday. Since it began in 1954, scores of musicians have performed on the fair stage. Dozens have appeared more than once.
Here are some of the headliners who made return trips.
Billy “Crash” Craddock
1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1983
“A lot of performers, they don’t like to come on before me, and they sure don’t want to follow me. They know after my act, the next one’s going to just naturally be a little lower level with the audience.” — TH, Aug. 17, 1979
Statler Brothers
1974, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1993
“Protected by umbrellas. trash can liners, coats and bright plastic slickers, hundreds of fans braved rain and lightning to hear the harmonizing country sounds of the Statler Brothers. The knee-bending rhythms provided by the Statlers ‘is the kind of music we old buzzards can get into,’ said Bob Hammer, who came to Saturday’s concert with his wife, Kay. ‘We‘ve been listening to the Statlers since we were in our teens,’ said Kay.” — TH, Aug. 15, 1993
Charley Pride
1980, 1982, 1985, 1986, 1989
“‘When all the hoo-rah is over and I get airplay, I’ll still be here when all the others have faded.’ he says. ‘My voice fits in the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s.’” — TH, Aug. 11, 1985
Louise Mandrell
1980, 1982, 1986
“‘I kind of like it,’ the 32-year-old country-music star said about the laryngitis. ‘It makes me sound sexier.’” — TH, Aug. 7, 1986
Marty Robbins
1978, 1980, 1981
“… despite booking agent Fred Fenchel’s fretting phone calls around the country, Robbins would arrive in plenty of time on his own, in a bus labeled, ‘Nobody you’ve heard of.’” — TH, Aug. 20, 1978
Sawyer Brown
1986, 1996, 2004
“‘We’re not going to let this rain on our parade,’ vowed lead singer Mark Miller to the cheers of about 150 drenched fans who paid $4 for reserved seats near the stage, but outside the cover of the grandstand.” — TH, Aug. 6, 1986
38 Special
1989, 2014
“Songs like ‘Wild Eyed Southern Boys,’ ‘So Caught Up in You’ and ‘Hold on Loosely’ seemed to attract more active participation from the crowd than the newer tunes.” — TH, Aug. 9, 1989
Anita Bryant
1959, 1968
“The shoes come off when Anita Bryant sings. ‘It’s funny, but I sing better when I take my shoes off,’ the former Miss Oklahoma explains.” — TH, Aug. 24, 1959
Buckcherry
2007, 2011
“Within minutes of taking the stage, heavily inked Buckcherry lead singer Josh Todd had removed his overcoat and vest to reveal a canvas of tattoos across his arms and torso.” — TH, July 31, 2011
Charlie Daniels Band
1984, 1986
“(Daniels) also won over the audience by dedicating the unabashedly patriotic ‘In America’ to the Russian Olympic Committee.” — TH, Aug. 8, 1984
Cheap Trick
1991, 2011
“Throughout the show, (Rick) Nielsen, who used to look like somebody’s weird older brother, and now could pass for anyone’s strangest uncle, switched guitars about seven times.” — TH, Aug. 7, 1991
Roy Clark
1990, 1992
“(Clark’s) entire performance was injected with a liberal supply of his trademark — razzle-dazzle guitar pickin’. His instrumentals included an electric 12-string rendition of the classic waltz, ‘Somewhere My Love,’ and a Russian folk tune, ‘Moscow Nights.’” — TH, Aug. 12, 1990
Frank Fontaine
1971, 1972
“Pudgy Frank Fontaine left his car, stalked along the crowd’s left flank, mounted the stage and turned into Crazy Googenheim, the beloved Jacky Gleason Show character. The tails of his orange shirt draped over baggy tan shorts, and his odd hat — a trademark — sat atop his head.” — TH, Aug. 20, 1972
Crystal Gayle
1976, 1984
“She has the longest, most beautiful hair in popular music, and the prettiest brown eyes in country — except during one song during every concert when they turn blue.” — TH, Aug. 12, 1984
Jan and Dean
1989, 1991
“When Torrence invited the audience to join the ‘Jan and Dean dance party’ during ‘Do You Wanna Dance,’ several people jumped on stage to dance, and Torrence offered his guitar to 9-year-old Heather Dolphin of Dubuque.” — TH, Aug. 10, 1989
Loretta Lynn
1976, 1982
“Lynn’s had more hits, in fact, than there are moonshiners in the Kentucky hills. She sang a mess of ’em for the fair audience, including ‘Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ With Lovin’ on Your Mind,’ ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough’ and ‘Love’s the Foundation.’” — TH, Aug. 16, 1982
Oak Ridge Boys
1989, 1997
“They boast four singers who take turns at lead vocals with each one putting on a show of his own. They combine on harmonies that slice right through a cool summer night.” — TH, Aug. 12, 1989
Poison
2001, 2003
“Fans at the sold-out show came from across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin to see the band, which was dubbed, ‘the greatest hair band of all time’ by music TV channel VH-1.” — TH, July 27, 2001
REO Speedwagon
1990, 1992
“’Kids come out to see us and we play as hard if there was a crowd of 20 or if there was a crowd of 20,000,’ said bassist Bruce Hall in an interview before the show.” — TH, Aug. 12, 1992
Mel Tillis
1981, 1984
“The now-famous stutter stops as the singing begins, a phenomenon he attributes to the beat, the rhythm and the identity of becoming Mel Tillis the Singer once he steps in front of the microphone to belt out a song.” — TH, Aug. 12, 1984
Tanya Tucker
1991, 1994
“The 31-year-old Tucker dazzled the masses at the fair with several of the hits that made her famous, including ‘Delta Dawn.’ She also charmed many others by performing while several months pregnant with her second child.” — TH, Aug. 11, 1991
Conway Twitty
1976, 1991
“Conway Twitty crooned, rocked and sang a lullaby to all the anxious women waiting to give him a kiss after his Saturday night performance at the Dubuque County Fair.” — TH, Aug. 23, 1976
Dottie West
1976, 1981
“‘As far as my own career is concerned, I’m living my dreams,’ West said in an interview in her tour bus, ‘The Sunshine Express.’ Those dreams are reflected in her positive view of life, a view that is heard in her trademark song, ‘Country Sunshine,’ which first gained popularity as a commercial.” — TH, Aug. 18, 1976