“The Militia House,” by John Milas.

Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host a free reading by author John Milas at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Milas will read from his new book, “The Militia House,” a gothic horror novel set in war-torn Afghanistan. The book has been long-listed for the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize.

