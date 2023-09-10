Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
“The Militia House,” by John Milas.
John Milas
Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host a free reading by author John Milas at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Milas will read from his new book, “The Militia House,” a gothic horror novel set in war-torn Afghanistan. The book has been long-listed for the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize.
In it a young corporal, attempting to escape days of boredom by exploring the supposedly haunted ruins of a Soviet-era barracks, finds himself changed in terrible ways.
Milas served on active duty in Afghanistan in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 2012, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Fine Arts in creative writing.
River Lights Bookstore will have copies of the book available for purchase at the event.
For more information, visit carnegiestout.org.
