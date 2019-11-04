If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10
“Comedy of Errors.” 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, University of Dubuque Heritage Center, Babka Theatre. Performed by the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, “The Comedy of Errors” is Shakespeare’s shortest play and one of his most farcical comedies. For audiences of all ages. Details: tinyurl.com/y3rmj6og.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Adult DIY: Mini Wreaths. Noon-1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn to make winter or holiday themed mini-wreaths for your door or tabletop. For ages 16 and older. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
CrafTea: Felted Cactus. 10 a.m.-noon, Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Create a little succulent you can’t kill with needle felting. You will use a long barbed needle to sculpt wool roving. Taught by Larissa Distler, a felter of 15 years and studio artist at the Galena Center for the Arts. All supplies will be provided. Registration required. Details: 815-777-0200 and tinyurl.com/y2a4xbce.
Meet the Author: Amy Bizzari. 2-4 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Bizzari is a Chicago-based freelance writer fascinated by her hometown’s history. Her great-great-grandparents owned an animal feed store on State Street and her great-grandfather was a Chicago firefighter who once was called to his home after a
candlelit Christmas tree set it on fire. Details: 815-777-0200 or tinyurl.com/y3ngpysl.