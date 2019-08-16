Galena exhibit on women's suffrage planned

GALENA, Ill. — “The Fight For Suffrage” exhibit, covering the movement for women to gain the right to vote, will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum, 211 S. Bench St.
Shelby Miller, curator and director of outreach and education, said Galena was a think tank for voting rights decades before the 19th amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote.
Volunteers Ronn Toebaas and Kris Chapman, who also is a Historical Society board member, and Miller have been sifting through artifacts once held by local leaders to help tell that story.
“Galena was a boom town where people came to campaign and change minds,” Miller said. “Women’s rights activists Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton also came to Galena to speak, make connections and inspire local men and women to get involved in the movement.”
Archive materials from the museum collection, including early League of Women Voters materials, will be part of the exhibit that will run through 2020.
Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for those ages 10-18 and free for those 10 and younger. There also is a family admission rate of $22.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.