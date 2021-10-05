Stephanie O’Shaughnessy never fancied herself a ceramic artist. But all of that changed when, as a writer for the Galena (Ill.) Gazette, she was tasked with taking on a story about pottery in the Upper Mississippi River Valley.
“I had never made a pot, and I didn’t know a thing about it,” she said. “Suddenly, I found myself in the clay, and I met this incredible community of all these wonderful people. Almost 50 years later, I’m addicted.”
That addiction led O’Shaughnessy and a handful of other local ceramic artists to establish a self-guided pottery tour throughout northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin.
Twenty Dirty Hands — representing the amount of hands behind the collective body of work — will mark its 20th anniversary. The tour will take place from Friday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 17, and include galleries and artists from Illinois, Wisconsin and, for the first time, Iowa.
“I don’t think I ever thought about how long it had been going on,” O’Shaughnessy said. “I was just enjoying the moment each year. But now to think, ‘How could this have lasted for 20 years?’ It’s remarkable.”
Along with the opportunity to visit an assortment of local galleries, visitors will be treated to live demonstrations and have the ability to purchase one-of-a-kind creations directly from the artists behind them.
“One of the things that happened last year with COVID and so many galleries closed and art shows not happening was that artists invested in having working studios that could foster both a creative environment to work in and gallery space to display that work for customers,” said Delores Fortuna, a former instructor at Art Institute of Chicago who helped to spearhead the event two decades ago. “For a lot of artists, their work grew a lot. It has been a creative explosion.”
A common bond derived from an interest in kilns fired with wood was what initially drew most of the visionaries behind Twenty Dirty Hands together.
Fortuna’s partner in life and in art, Bill Farrell moved to Galena from Chicago in the late 1990s to build a wood kiln. With the help of students from the University of Iowa, a 100-cubic-foot catenary arch kiln, with an external ﬁre box, was built and ﬁred using trees harvested from the property’s surrounding woods.
During the same time, another potter from Maryland — Ken Bichell — moved to Dubuque and established the original Mississippi Mud Studios, building two wood-ﬁred kilns on the Stykes Farm in Menominee, Ill.
Several members of what would become Twenty Dirty Hands also were part of the wood ﬁring co-op at the Menominee Kiln, including O’Shaughnessy, Doug Reynolds, Ron Hahlen, Gary Carstens and Chris Lemmon.
In 1999, Fortuna participated in an art fair and found her display set up close to an organizer of some of Minnesota’s prestigious pottery tours, including the St. Croix Pottery Tour.
“After visiting with him, I thought, ‘I really think we could do this right here,’” she said.
Fortuna began collaborating on the idea with Farrell, O’Shaughnessy, Kent Henderson, Ken Bichell, Paul Eshelman, Charles Fach and Adrienne Seagraves.
Soon after, Twenty Dirty Hands was born.
What since has resulted is a strengthened network of local ceramic creatives that often assist one another in kiln firings — a labor-intensive process that often requires more than one person — and a shared sense of community and support.
A hallmark of the event is the diversity of expression in the ceramic arts. The vast range of expression in methods and materials showcased in the 20 years of tours have welcomed more than 35 new members and guest artists.
“It definitely has become a movement,” Fortuna said.
While two newer Iowa galleries will join in that this year with Cricket Hill Pottery in Asbury and Mississippi Mud Studios in Maquoketa, many studios, such as Galena Clay Works, have watched the event grow since its inception.
“In the beginning, I think I anticipated it to be a one-off,” said Henderson, who will be hosting a Raku kiln firing demonstration at the gallery as part of the tour. “But I’ll never forget that first morning, opening up the door and suddenly having all these people show up. At one point, I needed my wife to come and help out because I couldn’t keep up.
“There is such a diverse group of artists, and all of the work we do is so different from the next person’s. It’s great to see familiar faces come out year after year, but it’s also great knowing that if they don’t find something they like at my studio, they might at one of the other studios.”
Organizers said attendees typically make a day of the event, driving from one gallery to another and taking in the fall colors, in addition to the art.
“There always is a flurry of activity going on at the galleries,” said Fortuna, who will be honoring the late Farrell at her gallery, as well as marking her final year as an organizer of the event.
In addition to her ceramic work, Fortuna will host an artist moving sale, including supplies and more.
The artists involved say this year’s event signals more than just an anniversary year, but the return of what has annually been “a very joyful time.”
“Over the years, the most remarkable, gratifying and fortuitous moments have been in the company of our local community of potters, right here in the Galena, Elizabeth and Dubuque area,” O’Shaughnessy said.
“Each of these potters has a singular and distinct approach to clay and each with diverse backgrounds. Each is creative, adventurous, thought-provoking and sometimes wonderfully outrageous. Each of us, largely by osmosis, became both students and teachers to one another. It’s always wonderful to have visitors from all over Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin come to be a part of that.”