Clarke University and Dubuque Math Teachers’ Circle will host an inaugural K-12 grade Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Wahlert Atrium.
Students will play with mathematics at 12 tables that will each have a facilitator and a problem set, game, puzzle or activity.
Participants will play and explore individually or in groups, share insights and make discoveries.
Facilitators elicit logical processes for approaching, exploring or solving problems. Success is not measured by the number of problems solved nor students’ speed, but rather by how long students stick with activities and by the breadth and depth of their explorations and insights.
This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.