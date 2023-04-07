The Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) was an agreement between Russia and the U.S. that ran from 1979 to 1985. It was an attempt to freeze the number of strategic ballistic missile launchers — but it blew up when Russia invaded Afghanistan.

Recent talks about the risks of SALT (that’s NaCl, or table salt) don’t seem to be making the world a safer place either. According to a new World Health Organization report, in the next seven years more than 7 million people worldwide could die because of excessive salt consumption. Excess salt ups the risk for everything from cardiovascular and kidney disease to immune conditions and stomach cancer.

Recommended for you

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.