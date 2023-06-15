According to online chats, there were 16 settings on early Star Trek phasers, and some could vaporize whatever they targeted — a person, an incoming spaceship. It seems, however, that over the many incarnations of the show, vaporizing fell out of favor.
If only vaping, too, could lose its allure, because new information shows that it’s doing a pretty good job of vaporizing teens’ well-being.
Around 2.14 million high school students and more than 380,000 middle school students are vaping regularly. And, according to a new study, it doesn’t stop there. Turns out that vaping is a gateway habit for kids that leads to increased cannabis use and binge drinking. A study by researchers at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health looked at nicotine and cannabis use (in any form) by more than 50,000 U.S. adolescents and found that, compared to those who did not use nicotine, adolescents:
• who smoked were 8.03 times more likely to use cannabis.
• who vaped were 20.31 times more likely to use cannabis.
• who both smoked and vaped were 40.1 times more likely to use cannabis.
The researchers also found a link between past 30-day nicotine use and binge drinking. Kids who smoked and vaped were 36.53 times more likely to have participated in binge drinking on 10 or more occasions, compared to non-smoker/non-vapers.
It’s time for parents, schools and health care organizations to make sure kids understand how risky vaping is for their future physical and cognitive health and help kids vaporize their impulse to try e-smokes.