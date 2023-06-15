According to online chats, there were 16 settings on early Star Trek phasers, and some could vaporize whatever they targeted — a person, an incoming spaceship. It seems, however, that over the many incarnations of the show, vaporizing fell out of favor.

If only vaping, too, could lose its allure, because new information shows that it’s doing a pretty good job of vaporizing teens’ well-being.

