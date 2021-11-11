Louise Kames, professor of art and design at Clarke University, will exhibit her latest body of work at the school’s Quigley Gallery.
The exhibit titled, “I Don’t See Anything That’s Not Beautiful,” developed during a two-year period as Kames photographed small piles of sticks and leaves placed near a driveway at Mount Carmel by a BVM who was experiencing the early stages of dementia. The exhibit was finished during a sabbatical in spring 2021.
During her conversations with the sister, Kames discovered the goal in this gathering ritual was to beautify the landscape and to calm the mind.
Kames’ exhibit takes three forms, each referencing the sticks and including a series of pastel and charcoal drawings, screen prints on 10-foot silk organza veils and photographs transferred to pages of a prayer book. The serial format of each work suggests the personal diminishment one experiences with advancing dementia. The title, “I Don’t See Anything That’s Not Beautiful,” comes from a conversation with the sister.
The exhibit was included in the 2021 Dubuque Museum of Art Biennial Juried Exhibition and awarded the purchase prize. The Iowa Arts Council also selected Kames as one of five artists to receive an Iowa Arts Fellowship in 2021, which provides funding and professional development opportunities to advance the artist’s career.
In addition to “I Don’t See Anything That’s Not Beautiful,” the Quigley Gallery will feature Kames’ pastel drawings of organic forms.
An artist’s reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, with the exhibit remaining on display through Sunday, Dec. 12.
The Quigley Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from