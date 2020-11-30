If your birthday is today: Start making adjustments that will help you get back on track or change your direction to suit your lifestyle and needs. Focus on the people and things that are important to you. Personal improvements will motivate you to set higher goals. Believe in yourself, not in someone else.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) What you accomplish today will be impressive; you will gain the respect of people who matter to you. Share your thoughts and feelings. Focus on improving your immediate surroundings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid pushy people and tense situations. Don't battle over something trivial. Take the high road and let others do as they please. Direct your energy into something worthwhile.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stop trying to please people who take but give nothing in return. Choose your friends wisely. Walk away from dodgy or high-pressure situations.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Tunnel vision will help you avoid getting drawn into a destabilizing situation. You have much to gain if you work hard to make your dreams a reality and take care of yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Size up your financial situation, and make plans that will help you improve your life. A change of pace and some education could lead to a financial shakeup.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An unexpected change will push you in a healthier direction. Spending more time with someone who inspires you to exercise and eat properly will lead to friendship. Don't let hype mislead you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do all you can for a cause you believe in, and you'll meet people who share your concerns. Working alongside others will lead to opportunities. Make honesty and integrity priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Hidden matters will make it necessary to slow down and listen carefully. When in doubt, do your own thing, work alone and bring about positive personal change. Romance is featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Accept the inevitable, and turn any negative into a positive. Work to make a difference, and reach out to people who share your concerns. Be a leader.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your emotions in check and your mind on your goals. Be smart, and counter any difficulties someone throws your way with well-thought-out ideas. Strive for perfection, and speak up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be observant and stick to your plan. Don't let the changes others make confuse you. Spend time with active, engaging people who encourage you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let anyone pressure you into purchasing something you don't need. A personal change will help stabilize your life. Romance is on the rise. Talk to people who share your concerns.
November 30