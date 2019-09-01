As human beings, we come with an assortment of autonomic responses to life, programmed from centuries upon centuries of evolution: Fight-or-flight. Salivating when pumpkin spice season rolls around.
A newer variety that I often wonder are making their way into the human psyche. There’s the ability to feel buzzing — even when your cell phone is not on you — and the unshakable urge to share the mundane, such as what you ate for lunch or a pretty sunset with the world.
While sharing is all well and good, it has taken many of us out of truly living in the moment and enjoying what being present might have to offer — two things I went on a mission to reclaim outside the four corners of my phone.
My husband and I recently returned from our annual late-summer pilgrimage to Door County, Wis. It’s a trip he has made each year with his family since he was in diapers. And it’s one we started to make together when we began dating. It’s also the place I was proposed to seven years ago, so the scenic peninsula dotted with cherry orchards, antique shops and the mighty Lake Michigan (which was impressively high this year) holds a lot of special memories for us.
Traditionally, though, leaving all of our worries — and work — behind is not our strong suit when it comes to vacationing. We’ve both been known to bring work with us, to constantly check email and to leave the breakfast table to attend to work calls. (In year’s past, I’ve even done phone interviews and written entire articles from our cottage.)
I don’t know how one manages to fail at vacation, but we excelled at it. And as much as we both enjoy what we do, there is a time when you need to step away from work for even but a few precious days to regroup.
After a particularly hectic year — one that involved lots of work and lots of caring for my mother as she underwent treatment for cancer — we were exhausted, irritable and in dire need of some time away. We committed that part of it was going to include only checking in on email (rather than actively engaging with it) during designated times to prevent our inboxes from spiraling out of control and staying off of social media.
I posted one photo signaling my social media break, had my emails forwarded and responded to only a couple of short notes (one ironically from Editorial Page Editor Brian Cooper who kept me honest: “What are you doing, checking email on vacation? I thought I was the only one who does that.”)
We also made use of the “do not disturb” feature on our phones, only allowing certain people to call or text us in case of an emergency.
We might not have totally unplugged. But the amount we did made a noticeable difference.
It was the first time in a long time that I felt balanced. I wasn’t as stressed or anxious. I didn’t worry as much that I was letting someone down by not responding to them immediately. And I didn’t care so much about whether or not expressing a part of myself would garner a “like.”
I also watched two beautiful sunsets over the lake — sharing it only with my husband.
Whether you’re vacationing or sticking close to home this Labor Day weekend, looking up from your phone for a prolonged period of time and leaving work behind is something I highly recommend.