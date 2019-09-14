The next Friends ‘N Faith lunch and presentation will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Immanuel Church, 1795 Jackson St.
With a theme of “I Am My Father’s Son,” Amy Gerhard, assistant director of the Dubuque Rescue Mission and vice president of Hope House, will share what going on at both locations.
Music will be provided by Jan Schultz, of Dubuque. Author Joe Potosi, of Dubuque, will speak on “When we’re between a rock and a hard place!” His book, “When the Dust Settled,” will be available for purchase.
The cost is $6, and refreshments will be served.
Reservations are necessary by calling the church, 563-582-5168; Irene, 563-582-8179; or Maurine, 563-221-1436.