In the 2019 film, “Killer Sofa,” a recliner is possessed by an evil spirit and becomes a serial killer, making it the chair-man of doom. (And you thought being a couch potato was risky business!)
Now, your favorite chair won’t out-and-out murder you, but according to a study in Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology, carpets, cushions, upholstery and electronics that are treated with flame retardants can expose you to chemicals that are linked to measurable neurological and cognitive deficits, certain types of cancer, endocrine and immune system dysfunction and poor infant development. Yikes!
The flame retardants, called polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PDBEs), and certain pesticides (organophosphates), were the cause of more than a million cases of intellectual disability in children (low IQ, autism, etc.) in the U.S. between 2001 and 2016, say the researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
There are several pieces of federal and state legislation in place or up for consideration that ban or severely limit the use of these chemicals, but you want to act today to limit your and your loved one’s exposure.
• Don’t buy products treated with flame retardants: Check labels and manufacturers’ websites for info.
• Use a HEPA filter vacuum and air filter in your home, as chemicals from furniture you have can mingle with household dust.
• Dispose of foam cushions if upholstery is ripped, as the chemicals are more likely to leach out.
• Anyone who works with an organophosphate pesticide needs to change out of their clothes and shower before coming into a home with young children.
