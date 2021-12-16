Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series being published on Thursdays.
Last Thursday, you read about Christmas villains stomping through the pages of books. Move over Ebenezer Scrooge; even more bad tidings from bad guys show up in the movies and on television.
Remember Comet, coach of all the reindeer games in the children’s animated feature, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?” When Rudolph’s fake black nose pops off exposing his glowing red one, Comet ruthlessly expels our hero from the North Pole as the other trainees chide poor Rudy.
You might be tempted to toss it off as a bad call, but Comet must have known red schnozzes on reindeer are not uncommon. Caribou have a dense network of nasal capillaries that increases blood flow to keep noses warmer in colder climates — thus the red glow. (Check out your proboscis outdoors next time the temperature drops.)
Even so, laughed at by all the other reindeer, Rudy is compelled to leave. Comet is just the tip of the iceberg, however.
When Rudolph searches for cow-friend Clarice being held captive in an icy cave, he runs into Bumble, a giant blue-haired abominable beast who roars everyone into submission.
Eventually, we discover the root cause of Bumble’s nastiness is a toothache rather than any evil intentions.
If you’ve ever had a root canal, you can sympathize.
Happily former elf, Hermey-turned-dentist, extracts the offending tooth and the abominable becomes Bumbly benevolent. I’m sure there’s a lesson in here somewhere to kids about visiting their dentists twice per year.
The villainy in this production is undercut by biology. The reindeer portrayal is completely flawed. Male reindeer drop off those racks of antlers in November after mating season, so all of Santa’s reindeer are female.
There’s no doubt about the dastardliness of two other cinematic outlaws. Claiming they would hit their victim’s face with a paint can, bite off his fingers and blowtorch his head, Harry and Marv are out to get the kid who thwarts their plans of robbery in “Home Alone.” As annoying as Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) might be, he doesn’t deserve to be scared out of his wits.
While this film is every parent’s nightmare, ultimately it’s young “vulnerable” Kevin — aided by neighbor Mr. Marley — who stops the “Wet Bandits” from making off with jewelry, silver, presents, decorations and maybe even murdering a kid.
Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” challenges notions of who’s naughty and who’s nice. Forget the blistering polemic about whether this is a Halloween or Christmas movie — or a recent columnist claiming it’s a Thanksgiving flick. Let’s just dive in.
Growing weary of celebrating Halloween every year with scare tactics as the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, Jack Skellington, decides to give Santa a vacation. Jack takes over the elves, toy workshop and present delivery as the new Father Christmas. Operating out of his Halloween framework where being scary is the chief virtue, Jack unwittingly terrorizes kids and botches decorations.
He nearly ruins Christmas.
Conducting extensive scholarly research (i.e. polling friends, family and social media), I find an array of responses as to who is the chief ne’er-do-well.
“It’s complicated,” asserts Sam, 18. She notes that while it’s tempting to point a finger at Jack Skellington, he does not set out to ruin Christmas. “He’s just mistakenly applying his set of cultural traditions to the Santa world which operates on different rules.”
Others claim Jack is a tragic hero whose flaw is to take over another holiday having grown bored with his own. “He’s selfish and initially clueless, but he’s no villain,” Quin, 19, asserts.
Several in the polling group find Santa vacuous and thus guilty for the holiday being taken over. Others come to his rescue.
“Santa is definitely the good guy,” report both Josie and Eliza, 5. “You know, because he is Santa.” I suspect these girls smell Dec. 25 right around the corner. They know on which side to butter their gingerbread.
Most acknowledge that creepy Oogie Boogie who is about to boil Santa and Sally in a bubbling pot is at least one of the rogues in the film.
Joining Jack Skellington as his worst enemy, Clark W. Griswold fumbles through “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” nearly electrocuting himself and blowing up the neighborhood.
From the get-go, Clark forgets to bring along a saw when visiting the tree lot. He ends up bringing home a forest-sized conifer complete with its root ball. When unsheathed, it breaks all the windows in the living room.
Clark works relentlessly to festoon his house with 250 strings of lights, 100 bulbs per strand — 25,000 lights. “Don’t you think that’s overdoing it?” his son asks.
When the turkey implodes into ashes; Clark’s cousin, Eddie, empties his camper’s septic tank into the street storm drain; Clark is locked in the attic; and an uncle torches the tree, our hero persists in putting a positive face on the worst Christmas ever.
His wife, Ellen, comments, “You set standards that no family can live up to.” Is the real nemesis the cultural expectations for middle class male heads of household? Oh, who knows.
The last straw comes when Clark receives his bonus. Rather than a check that would cover the swimming pool and recreation area he dreams of installing, he receives a certificate for the Jelly of the Month Club.
He goes ballistic.
When some relatives flee for the door, Clark declares, “Nobody’s walking out on this family Christmas. No one gets out!” If Clark is the bad guy, at least he resonates with anyone who has had big family meltdowns during the holidays.
Our harshest judgment of cinematic archrivals falls to Mr. Potter who sets out to destroy George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
About to jump off a bridge, George is stopped in the nick of time by Clarence, a failed guardian angel. To show George that life is worth living, Clarence reveals how disastrous life would be for Bedford Falls citizens had George never been born.
Without George, his mother would be an old hag running a boarding house, the town pharmacist would be a drunk and his wife would have become a spinster (perish the thought). Were it not for George, the town free spirit, Violet, would have gone down the road to rack and ruin, no doubt to a brothel.
George’s brother, Harry, would have fallen through the ice and died. Because of George, however, Harry lives and matures into an ace World War II Navy fighter pilot who shoots down a kamikaze plane. He saves the lives of roughly 450 to 650 men on board a military transport.
Eventually, George returns home to a house full of people who gather to donate to save the bank and loan. Even after George’s generosity in improving the lives of every single person in Bedford Falls becomes apparent to all (even the bank examiner), Mr. Potter glowers in the corner, swearing revenge and the end of the Bailey Savings and Loan — the only business he is unable to own or abolish.
Most worthy of all the bad guys discussed so far, Potter is sinister, depraved, wicked and malicious to the end without remorse. We love to hate him.
If you think Potter is vile, wait until you see what’s coming next Thursday in part three. All I can say is this: Krampus lives.