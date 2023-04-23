As National Library Month draws to a close, I reflect on the success of four renowned Iowa writers and share some stories about them.
First is Jane Smiley, the masterful novelist who now lives in California. When I was a freshly divorced mom writing for Meredith Corporation’s Traditional Home magazine some 20 years ago, an editor beckoned me into his office on a Friday afternoon and closed the door. This was the typical day for, ahem, letting someone go, so I was quaking in my one good pair of shoes (Eileen Fisher: I still have them).
What a relief when the editor retrieved from his desk drawer two pieces of correspondence. One was from now-renowned author Jane Smiley, written when she was a single mom teaching writing at Iowa State. She offered to freelance for us. We declined.
Fortunately, not writing about bathroom remodels for our magazine freed up her time to write “A Thousand Acres.” This best-selling, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about an Iowa farm family is ingeniously based on William Shakespeare’s King Lear and was made into a movie. Karma triumphed: Traditional Home is now a shadow of its former self.
Secondly, I’ll share an anecdote about my classmate at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Bill Bryson, a nice kid who roamed the halls with an irresistible lunatic twinkle in his eye. Among other honors, Bill won the James Joyce Award — among the most prestigious awards in international literature — for his blockbuster book, “A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail.”
Whenever we are together, a fellow classmate and retired librarian, Marcia, and I laugh over the fact that while both of us were in advanced placement English classes, Bill didn’t quite make the grade.
Thirdly, a sweet story comes from my son-in-law, Peter, who was at one time a cabbie in Iowa City. Once he was summoned to the airport to pick up a fare, and his passenger was the renowned author Marilynne Robinson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gilead.” Years earlier, she had been a generous visiting teacher at a college class Peter took in Illinois. When he mentioned that to her, she was surprised to be remembered so well.
Finally, I’ll brag about my one-time mentee, Lori Erickson. This Iowa City writer has puts a new twist on travel writing with captivating books that intertwine travel and spirituality. We met when I was a freelance writer living in Decorah and she a student at Luther College.
Her latest book, “Every Step is Home: A Spiritual Geography From Appalachia to Alaska,” will be released in September by Westminster John Knox Press. I couldn’t be prouder that my mentee now mentors me.
Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at
