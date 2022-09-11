  • Discovering I was required to direct students in the high school spring play (I’d never even taken a drama class).
  • When river flooding made us lift our house or go under.
  • Living in Mississippi as one of a handful of White people in an otherwise Black community.
  • Being the only straight woman (and mother) in Vermont Fine Arts grad school among LGBTQ+ and drag queen colleagues.
  • Being assigned to teach typing to a classroom trailer full of students on outdated IBM Selectrics (I typed 17 WPM, 16 errors).

These are only a few of the times I’ve been challenged to do more than I thought myself capable of managing, but somehow, I did.

Fischer is professor of English emerita at Clarke University.

