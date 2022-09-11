Discovering I was required to direct students in the high school spring play (I’d never even taken a drama class).
When river flooding made us lift our house or go under.
Living in Mississippi as one of a handful of White people in an otherwise Black community.
Being the only straight woman (and mother) in Vermont Fine Arts grad school among LGBTQ+ and drag queen colleagues.
Being assigned to teach typing to a classroom trailer full of students on outdated IBM Selectrics (I typed 17 WPM, 16 errors).
These are only a few of the times I’ve been challenged to do more than I thought myself capable of managing, but somehow, I did.
The student play I directed wouldn’t win any awards but seeing how proud students were of themselves when the final curtain came down was gold. Our house is now above the flood plain; I haven’t checked river levels in three years. Becoming a minority, I experienced more kindness and understanding than in most other communities.
I now type 71 WPM, three errors.
I don’t welcome being propelled out of my comfort zone, but I admit — it’s been brilliant. I discovered I can rise to the occasions and become so much more aware of goodness and life outside my bubble.
Writing for hire frequently pulls me into foreign territory. Marine science, opera, history of epidemics, furniture construction, farming, golf, accounting and rodents have all been subjected to my pen for various publications.
Recently, it’s been mud.
A while ago, I was hired to write about pottery and wood-fired kilns. Friend and potter, Ken Bichell, got me into this mess.
“You should join us at the Adamah Art Studios ceramics workshop in Dodgeville (Wis.). You’ll love it,” he wooed my curiosity.
The closest I’d come to making pottery was shaping a penguin out of a lump of clay in third grade.
I learned that a simple pot is not so simple even after throwing, shaping and glazing are done. The process of loading the kiln, bricking and mudding the entrance, stoking the fire, checking cone temperature levels, stoking more, and eventually cooling down and unloading takes two weeks.
There’s a lot of science involved with volume, surface, velocity and gasification. Much of that firing time is round-the-clock.
It takes a village.
Not only are the kiln tenders hauling 14 cords of wood, stoking and checking, but they also must be fed. Others on-site cook, make coffee, and keep one another awake through the night.
For many of the potters, an entire year’s worth of work is fired in those two weeks. Their livelihoods depend heavily upon one another to show up and follow-through.
The conversations among potters at Ken’s firings are constant. Unlike my quieter world where creativity is mainly between my computer and me, potters trade stories about failures and successes, technique and more profound realizations about how clay and firing give them gifts.
The final article comes out in Studio Potter magazine in October. But long after its publication, I’ll be pondering what I learned. Those who engage in the arts are makers. But makers also are sculpted by their art.
You can visit Twenty Dirty Hands 2022 pottery tour Oct. 14-16. For more information, visit bit.ly/3TH4viX.
Fischer is professor of English emerita at Clarke University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.