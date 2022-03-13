Hardcover Fiction
1. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria Books
6. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
7. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
8. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Knopf
10. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James, Riverhead Books
11. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake, Tor Books
12. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
13. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
14. Pure Colour, Sheila Heti, FSG
15. Recitatif: A Story, Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
5. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
9. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
10. Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir, Bob Odenkirk, Random House
11. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
12. Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas, Jennifer Raff, Twelve
13. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
14. Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004 to 2021, Margaret Atwood, Doubleday
15. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life, Arthur C. Brooks, Portfolio
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
8. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria Books
11. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
13. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
14. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
15. Hook, Line, and Sinker, Tessa Bailey, Avon
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
10. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
11. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
14. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
15. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
5. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
3. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
4. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
5. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. The Ice Cream Machine, Adam Rubin, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
9. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
11. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
12. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
14. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
15. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
Young Adult
1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
2. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
3. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
4. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
5. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
10. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
14. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
15. The Lost Dreamer, Lizz Huerta, Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
3. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
10. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
11. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
12. Watercress, Andrea Wang, Jason Chin (Illus.), Neal Porter Books
13. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books
14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers