GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host a free opening reception for its latest exhibition, “Fashionable Art,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
The exhibit will run through Saturday, Oct. 26, during gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.
There will be original designs of art-to-wear, purses, jewelry, hand-painted and dyed scarves and paintings of fashionable people.
Work by local artists will include Janet Checker, Carol Bell and Larissa Distler. There also will be work by Dawn Wohlford-Metallo, visual arts director at Quad Cities Art; and Judy Bales, of Fairfield, Iowa, who has worked as a fiber artist and an avant garde fashion designer. Additionally, Heather Swan has collaborated with Nancy Judd, of Portland, Ore., to create a fashion piece with an environmental statement.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit
www.GalenaCenterForTheArts.com.