MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., will host several events this month.
“Clarinet Duet,” featuring Kim Carr and Maurita Marx, will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Donations will be accepted.
“Picture Maquoketa” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12. Artists are invited to paint and display pieces relating to Maquoketa during Maqtoberfest. They can paint or draw outside or from photos inside Maquoketa Art Experience beginning at 9 a.m. Artwork will be accepted for display and sale between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and can be left at the gallery until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The public also is invited to observe artists at work and view the display of finished artwork from Oct. 12 to 18.
A youth workshop will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Those ages 9-17 can paint pumpkins. The cost is $5.
For more information, call 563-652-9925, email maq.art.exp@gmail.com or visit