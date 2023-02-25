If your birthday is today: Keep your life simple, your plans reasonable and your debt controlled. Be authentic and you'll find the happiness missing from your life. Don't wait for things to happen; be the initiator.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make it clear who is in control. Don't share your intentions until you are ready to launch your plans.

