If your birthday is today: Keep your life simple, your plans reasonable and your debt controlled. Be authentic and you'll find the happiness missing from your life. Don't wait for things to happen; be the initiator.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make it clear who is in control. Don't share your intentions until you are ready to launch your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Spur-of-the-moment decisions will set you back. Check out the implications of getting involved in something. Make sure your documents are updated.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Temptation to get involved in something questionable will be overwhelming. Take a step back, consider the consequences and adjust your plans to ensure you don't jeopardize your reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll have plenty to think about before making a decision. Leave nothing to chance; speak up, and offer suggestions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Give back to those who have been so gracious and kind to you. Explore how you can use your skills differently.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Throwing money around to impress people will add to your stress. Offer hands-on help and a kind word and you will make a statement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a leadership position and impress someone who makes you stretch your imagination. Mix business with pleasure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stimulate your mind and participate in events that make you more informed and confident. Reach out to someone you miss.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Recollection will help you resolve issues. Be honest and own up to mistakes. Unite with old friends to receive inspiration.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Being an excellent listener will promote better choices. Refuse to let anyone come between you and a loved one. Make plans that will encourage you to look on the bright side.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Express any concerns about money or shared expenses. You'll find a way to improve assets. Work to make your life less stressful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do something that gives you a positive lift, and you'll gain enough confidence to strut your stuff and make things happen. A change of scenery will bring back memories.
