An invigorating story on the struggles of recovery is examined in the basketball drama, “The Way Back.”
Jack, an alcoholic construction worker, is offered the position of head basketball coach for the high school team he used to play for.
The film stars Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins and Janina Gavankar. It’s directed by Gavin O’Connor (“Warrior,” “The Accountant”).
“The Way Back” is not your typical sports drama. With a deeply emotional story and a career-best performance from Affleck, the film examines the hardships of overcoming alcohol abuse and personal tragedy.
Jack has a rugged method of coaching the kids. He often swears, yells and acts out of line. Despite his imperfections, you can tell that he cares about coaching the team. At every turn, I wanted things to work out for Jack and the players.
The entire cast is great, but Affleck is on another level. He harnesses his real-life struggles as a means to add realism to his portrayal of the character. He garners a lot of sympathy from the viewer.
There’s some dark and emotional twists that require Affleck to pull deep. I’d say it’s an Oscar-worthy performance. He really sells the emotional core of the story.
I was impressed with the structure of the film. Sports films are as predictable as they come, for better or worse. While the first two acts share some of the same beats as others, there’s a clear attempt to throw the viewer for a loop.
There were unexpected developments in the story, particularly in the third act. These developments felt natural and added weight to Jack’s arc.
While you get a great look at Affleck’s character, there could have been more development with some of the basketball players. There’s decent development for the team captain, but the rest of the team lacks an overall dynamic.
There are a few occasions of some heavy-handed writing early in the film. These lines tend to spell things out for the audience in a not-so-subtle manner.
Despite this, “The Way Back” is an earnest and difficult examination of a man’s path to redemption. Affleck pulls out all the stops in delivering his best performance. His work makes the film a must-see. In addition, the realistic story developments make the film feel more plausible and engaging. The movie caters to more than just sports film fans.
I give “The Way Back” 4.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It’s available to rent or purchase on digital retailers.