If you’re anything like me, you’re stunned that yet another decade has slipped through the cracks of space and time. Soon the 2010s will become a source of nostalgia for those who pine after the days of smartphones that weren’t implanted in our skulls and a human-less Mars.
But why not indulge in a little of that nostalgia right now?
I’ve been seeing quite a few best of the decade articles flitting about the Internet recently (check out The A.V. Club’s “10 for the 10’s” for some good stuff: tinyurl.com/yhbvdbao).
While I have no business weighing in on the best phone of the decade (I’m only on my second smartphone) or the best music of the decade (my end of year Spotify stats seem to indicate that I’m living in the year 1989), there are a few categories I feel confident I can discuss with a little expertise.
And, as much as I’d like to write a column on each category, my mania is rightly contained to just the one per month. Don’t worry, it’s for the benefit of everyone’s sanity.
So, one column, two categories and a little bit of commentary ... away!
Favorite video games of the 2010s
I got this category miraculously down to 12 games and had a difficult time trimming the last three. That’s why I’d like to take a moment of silence for those three runners up: “Control,” “Thimbleweed Park” and “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.”
If there’s one thing I can say about this list it’s that it lays bare my favorite genres of the past decade, as well: Metroidvanias, RPGs and the often-maligned walking simulators.
“What Remains of Edith Finch” might seem like a strange No. 1 choice, but when I went back and thought about each of these games, the one that stuck with me the most was that one. It definitely bends the definition of what is a game — though it includes significantly more interactivity than most walking simulators — but it also is a game that redefined for me what an interactive narrative can be.
The other inclusion that stood out, once I’d narrowed everything down, was the “Resident Evil 7” demo. I certainly played and liked the full game, but it was the demo that I remember the most and best.
Maybe it’s because I missed out on the nigh-mythical “P.T.” demo earlier in the decade, but I found myself more often talking excitedly with friends about the demo, its secrets and how it changed through time than the full game.
Finally, this is the first time a mobile smartphone game has made one of my best-of lists, and no surprise it’s a “Final Fantasy” game. What is surprising is that it, for me, it definitely outranked any of the non-mobile “Final Fantasy” games this decade.
“Polytopia,” another mobile game, also came very close to making this list.
- “What Remains of Edith Finch”
- “Gone Home”
- “Hollow Knight”
- “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim”
- “Mass Effect 2”
- “Firewatch”
- “Portal 2”
- “Radiant Historia”
- “Resident Evil 7” demo
- 10. “Final Fantasy Brave Exvius”
Best horror movies of the decade
Another category where the last three cuts were very tough decisions. Let’s hear it for runners-up “Oculus,” “The Neon Demon” and Jordan Peele’s amazing sophomore effort, “Us.”
This decade has, rightly so, been considered quite a strong one for horror movies. Looking back, there are strong contenders in supernatural horror, slasher movies, anthology movies, comedies and every other flavor of scary movie.
My No. 1, “It Follows,” is a movie that I knew was one of my all-time favorites of the genre even as I left the theater after seeing it for the first time. The mood, the music and the monster all mark it as a movie that not only is my favorite of the 2010s, but also one on my overall favorites.
“The Wailing” is a close No. 2 on the list, for many of the same reasons that “It Follows” took No. 1. It’s also an interesting movie because it’s the one that got me into South Korean films, of which the horror genre is well represented. If you find yourself liking “The Wailing,” “Train to Busan,” “Thirst” and “The Host” aren’t far behind. And all of them are truly fantastic.
Finally, if you haven’t seen “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” stop reading this and watch it. It is the first — and as far as I know only — Persian/American vampire western in the world. It’s utterly unique and an engrossing watch.
1. “It Follows”
2. “The Wailing”
3. “The Babadook”
4. “Get Out”
5. “V/H/S/2”
6. “The Void”
7. “The Conjuring”
8. “Hereditary”
9. “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”
10. “It”