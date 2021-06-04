Director John Krasinski strikes lightning twice in the superb sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II.”
With their home in ruins, the Abbott family is on the run in hopes of seeking refuge in the deadly apocalyptic landscape.
The film stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Honsou and Krasinski. The film is written and directed by Krasinksi.
The sublime sound design, hair-raising direction and intoxicating world-building make “Part II” of the same quality of its predecessor.
The opening sequence sets the tone that Krasinksi is not messing around in this sequel. A jaw-dropping bus stunt hits the viewer with great impact and glues you in immediately. The ensuing 97 minutes are as intense and kinetic as the original thanks to Krasinski’s confident direction.
The performances are even stronger this time around. Blunt is fantastic as always. Her vigor and dedication to her family are visceral. However, she is taking a backseat to the film’s true standouts — Simmonds and Murphy.
Simmonds is a real-life deaf actress who incorporates her condition into her role. Simmonds’ physical and emotive acting skills are fierce and commanding. Her chemistry alongside Murphy as they embark on their quest is the highlight of the sequel. The best scenes involve these characters heavily.
Murphy is a welcome addition. Murphy displays his skill as a performer for a dramatically captivating role. His father-figure role alongside Simmonds is endearing. In the midst of the creature-carnage, Krasinski makes sure that you’re invested in the characters.
I have to praise the sequel’s world-building. While it never loses the intense intimacy of the original, Krasinski steadily expands the world with new characters, locations and threats. While larger in scale, it never goes bigger for the sake of simply going bigger. Krasinski finds a delicate balance and doesn’t lose sight of the careful atmosphere established in the first film.
As for complaints, I would say it loses a bit of narrative steam in the second act. It easily makes up for it with an exhilarating finale. Also, Honsou is underused in his supporting role.
“A Quiet Place Part II” boasts incredible sound mixing, excellent world-building and tension, and magnetic performances. Furthermore, it also solidifies that Krasinski’s success with the original was no fluke. He’s here to make his name known in the horror genre. “A Quiet Place” has become one of the best modern horror franchises. See it large and loud.
I give “A Quiet Place Part II” 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 37 minutes. It’s playing in theaters.