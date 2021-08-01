For children who have grown up aware of climate change, the mantra “reduce, reuse, recycle” has been engrained.
The words provide clear instructions when it comes to plastic bottles and aluminum cans, but some also consider the three “R’s” when they think about clothing and fashion.
“As a child growing up in the ’90s, we learned about the ozone layer and the earth overall,” Dubuquer Ali Levasseur said. “Things about trying to reduce, reuse and recycle were all over. But it seems like most people focus on recycling.”
Levasseur’s big focus is on reusing. Levasseur embellishes old styles and transforms blue jeans, old ties and dresses that don’t fit into new garments for herself and for others through her business, AliRags.
Levasseur says that sustainable fashion is something she has incorporated into her life for years. Others in Dubuque think similarly.
Jessica Pfohl Paisley is a local stylist. In addition to her work with clients at her business PS Styling, Paisley also is a fan of vintage fashion and a leader in the Midwest chapter of the Association of Image Consultants International.
“That is one of the major things that is top of mind right now — finding sustainable shopping techniques when we’re working with clients,” Pfohl said.
Some of Pfohl’s clients say that they care about sustainable fashion. Others haven’t considered it before she brings it up but are receptive to the idea.
“Some people have never heard about it because they’ve never had to,” Pfohl said.
Pfohl first began thinking about how fashion and sustainability intersect more than a decade ago.
“In the past five years, it’s really blown up,” Pfohl said. “In the past few years is when people have really started thinking about it on a larger scale and making it more of a normal conversation.”
Pfohl said that one of the easiest ways to shop environmentally is to buy secondhand.
“That’s the easiest way to know that you’re not adding to textile pollution,” Pfohl said.
Once someone no longer wants to wear an article of clothing, they might consider donating or reselling it. Or, like Levasseur, they might find a way to give the garment a new life.
Levasseur said that there are many useful do-it-yourself tips online, even for those who aren’t passionate about sewing.
Shoppers also might consider researching brands before buying. Pfohl said that this research can help people not only identify environmentally friendly companies but also places that live up to other values or have a reputation of high quality products.
“If secondhand isn’t the right fit for you, or you’re looking for something specific, you can look at businesses that pay their workers ethical wages — that it’s not like fast fashion or a sweatshop,” Pfohl said.
Pfohl gave the example of Elegantees, a company founded by Dubuque native Katie Martinez that employees survivors of sex trafficking in Nepal. Pfhol said that because she is familiar with the company’s story, she trusts its product.
Fast fashion is when companies rapidly produce inexpensive, often trendy clothing. The problem is that a cheap garment might not be built to last. If it’s too poor quality, the shopper might find themselves having to buy new clothes more frequently.
Hairstylist Kate McIntosh is another Dubuquer who thinks about sustainability and quality when she considers her closet.
“I want my wardrobe to be simple,” McIntosh said. “When I do have to look presentable and feel confident, I know that there’s six things in my closet that I go right to and want them to be there as long as possible.”
Some price tags are literally too good to be true, McIntosh and Pfohl agreed.
“They end up being worn a few times and then thrown away,” Pfohl said. “But the vintage pieces that we have have been around for a long time and continue to still be worn.”
There isn’t just one way to incorporate concern for the environment into clothes and fashion. Some strategies are not feasible for everyone due to cost or lifestyle. But there are at least a few ways anyone can think more critically about what they wear.
“We all kind of shop everywhere and nobody’s doing these things perfectly,” Pfohl said. “The intention with some of these things is not to make people feel bad about the purchases that they’ve made.”