Dubuque native Kristi Hemmer, author of “Quit Being So Good: Stories of an Unapologetic Woman,” will be signing copies of her book from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.
Hemmer is traveling this summer in her MOXIEmobile, encouraging readers to be unapologetic in their self-assurance and in their quest to create a safer, more equitable world for women and girls.
Hemmer has a M.Ed. in counseling and B.A. in elementary and early childhood education. She is a Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity trainer and is president of Academy for Women’s Empowerment.
For more information, visit www.riverlights.com or call 563-451-4538.