If your birthday is today: Make plans to take a trip that will enrich your life through learning, making connections or bringing you peace of mind. Help others recognize the benefits of what you are pursuing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Sign up for something that interests you. Get the lowdown on what's possible. Don't waste time on pie-in-the-sky plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do what you can to help others. A passionate attitude will encourage you to take a leadership position. Action is the best way to display your value.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Learn from your mistakes. Speak for those who have no power to bring about change. Make a difference by exposing the truth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You may not like what you hear, but it will fuel the fire within and help you stand up for your rights. Practice what you preach.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Change requires thought and initiative. Express your solutions, and you'll drum up a following that gives you the strength to do something big. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Aggression isn't going to bring about positive change. Use your intelligence to alter how you manage issues. Don't let laziness stand in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take note of what's happening around you. Align yourself with people of like mind and implement changes that make your life easier.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stop before you blurt something out. Emotions will mount if someone opposes your ideas. Listening will give you a counteroffer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have the drive to do something great. An adjustment will make your life easier, leaving you more time to spend with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Once you have every detail mapped out, you'll find it easier to get others on board. Your enthusiasm will be infectious.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put muscle behind your dreams. Dedicate more time to money management. Put more effort into helping the people closest to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A premature move will cost you. Go through the process from beginning to end to avoid falling short of your goal. Don't expect others to do things the way you want them to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.