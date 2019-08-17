My retirement from daily newspaper reporting has given birth to all kinds of metaphors.
Let’s mix them and see what insights they can engender.
I have passed the torch — principally, to a colleague about one-third my age, who is wise, empathetic and well on his way to becoming an outstanding journalist.
I am confident “the torch” is in strong and steady hands. But in letting go of it, I am left, for the moment, without a light to guide my journey.
Here’s a metaphor from the hideous world of cancer: Nadir.
Before my chemotherapy treatments started last spring (they’re finished now — for good, I hope), the chemo nurse laid out what to expect when getting infused with cancer-killing and hair-killing chemicals.
About a week after each treatment, the nurse said, expect not to feel so good for a few days. It’s called a nadir. It can include profound fatigue, nausea, fevers and digestive disorders.
Then there’s the phenomenon known as “chemo brain,” which I experienced as a mental fogginess that impaired my ability to make sense of words or numbers.
I had six chemo treatments, and no two of my nadirs were alike. Some of them allowed me to function, albeit sluggishly. Others sent me to bed, to the bathroom or to the ER.
Well, even after completion of my chemo course, I’m experiencing a spiritual nadir.
To get at what that feels like, let’s reach for another metaphor: I am at sea. I am adrift.
Sometimes the ocean seems calm, and my vessel seems like a luxury liner, with me in a spacious and beautifully appointed cabin, in the care of an attentive crew.
Sometimes the waves are high and the wind is furious, and my vessel is a cheap, plastic, single-passenger kayak, minus the oar.
Yet, however I see myself — in the dark, in the abyss, on the stormy sea — I have a compass.
That compass is my faith.
It’s the Bible, where I see Jesus asleep in a boat, waking long enough to command the waves and wind to be still.
It’s the relationships God gave me, especially my priceless husband, who raves over every meal I prepare, whether it’s turkey bratwursts, chicken tacos or a scrambled egg brunch after he mows the lawn.
Now we can eat together at least once a day. What a blessing. And it’s prayer. Constant prayer.
Often, that prayer happens in unlikely places and situations. For example, I could be binge-watching “Criminal Minds” on TV, and I’ll see a public service commercial for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Dane County — prompting me to search the RSVP website for volunteer opportunities I hadn’t considered, such as mentoring teens or helping seniors learn about public safety.
No matter how unsettled or lost I might feel, I can discern God’s still, small voice telling me two things: “Life is now.” Life doesn’t start when I begin whatever endeavor will mark the next stage of my journey. The journey is my life — even the murky, uncertain parts.
And one more thing I hear in the quiet but insistent voice that I take to be divine: The words of Jesus, which the stormy sea obeyed.
“Peace. Be still.”