What's it worth on eBay? Hotpoint?

This magazine ad from the late 1950s showcases a style of electric range.
Recently, we helped with an estate cleanout in Ottumwa, Iowa, and this item was buried in the kitchen and had seen very limited use.
The item was purchased at the public auction, and after a good cleaning, we listed it for sale on eBay.
Selling large items on eBay always is a challenge, but even an item as large as this oven can be sold when you find the right buyer.
It shipped to Seattle, Wash., by truck and on a pallet.
The buyer had this same oven, but theirs had been used on a regular basis, and they wanted to replace it with the same oven — not easy for an item manufactured in the 1950s.
The buyer took a chance and searched on eBay, found our listing and paid $760 for the item and $648 to have it shipped.