Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Participation leads to positive change this year. Be quiet regarding your plans and you'll get further ahead. Choose to spend quality time with loved ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Become the driving force. Don't be shy; ask for what you want or the help you need. Personal growth and travel are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You can have fun without going overboard. Think twice before you get involved in a joint venture or take on the impossible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look into something that can broaden your awareness. Be honest about work, money and your health. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Temptation will lead you to take on too much. Trying to fix something will cost you time and money. Slow down.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll be lucky in love and finance if you use your intelligence when making physical improvements and investments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Share colorful anecdotes with friends and family, and you'll be the center of attention. Kindness will help you avoid trouble.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll be prone to indulgence. Learn to say no. It's time to do what's best for you. Make fitness and health your priorities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You may crave change, but if you aren't sure, sit tight. Bide your time; enjoy the company of people who offer insight into how to use your skills and talents to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A personal change will lift your spirits. Socialize with people who encourage you to explore the things you enjoy and are good at.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Slow down, savor the moment and adjust your thinking to promote more relaxation. Taking a minimalist attitude will offset excess spending or an unwise investment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Broaden your interests, and you'll make new friends. Attend a reunion or participate in something you believe in, but don't offer monetary assistance -- just hands-on help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful; money will slip through your fingers if you aren't cautious. Don't get involved in ventures that require you to depend on someone else.
Oct. 8
