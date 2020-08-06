GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts will create a virtual concert called, “COVID-19 Galena, the Story in Song,” according to a press release.
The effort supported by a grant from the Illinois Humanities Council will feature new music created by regional songwriters about their experiences during the pandemic.
The final concert will premiere online in October and will be made into a CD.
Selected songwriters will receive a stipend and will record their song in their place of shelter.
Songwriters interested in submitting original work can visit www.galenacenterforthearts.org/songwriters-project for an application form, project details, suggested theme ideas and where to send files.
Submissions must be entered by Tuesday, Sept. 15.