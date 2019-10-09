Only after compiling a list of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time do you realize how many great ones there have been.
From the early stars such as Milton Berle, George Burns and Phylis Diller to revolutionaries such as Lenny Bruce, George Carlin and Richard Pryor to contemporaries such as Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan and Wanda Sykes, there have been a lot of laughs.
The following list of 100 was gleaned from a variety of similar online compilations. An emphasis was made on including only those who were at least known for some stand-up routines during their careers.
We’re asking readers to choose up to 10 of their favorites. And, there is a spot for a write-in.
• Tim Allen
• Woody Allen
• Louie Anderson
• Aziz Ansari
• Dave Attel
• Roseanne Barr
• Richard Belzer
• Jack Benny
• Milton Berle
• Sandra Bernhard
• Lewis Black
• Elaine Boosler
• David Brenner
• Albert Brooks
• Lenny Bruce
• Shelley Burman
• George Burns
• Bill Burr
• Drew Carey
• Jim Carrey
• George Carlin
• Carrot Top
• Johnny Carson
• Dana Carvey
• Cedric The Entertainer
• Dave Chappelle
• Margaret Cho
• Louis C.K.
• Andrew Dice Clay
• Bill Cosby
• David Cross
• Billy Crystal
• Rodney Dangerfield
• Ellen Degeneres
• Phyllis Diller
• Bill Engvall
• Jeff Foxworthy
• Redd Foxx
• Jim Gaffigan
• Gallagher
• Janeane Garofalo
• Ricky Gervais
• Bobcat Goldthwait
• Gilbert Gottfried
• David Alan Grier
• Eddie Griffin
• Kathy Griffin
• Buddy Hackett
• Kevin Hart
• Mitch Hedberg
• Bill Hicks
• Bob Hope
• D.L. Hughley
• Gabriel Iglesias
• Richard Jeni
• The Amazing Jonathan
• Andy Kaufman
• Sam Kinison
• Robert Klein
• Martin Lawrence
• Denis Leary
• Jay Leno
• David Letterman
• Richard Lewis
• Bernie Mac
• Norm MacDonald
• Bill Maher
• Howie Mandel
• Demetri Martin
• Steve Martin
• Melissa McCarthy
• Kevin Meaney
• Dennis Miller
• Larry Miller
• Eddie Murphy
• Bob Newhart
• Tig Notaro
• Paula Poundstone
• Freddie Prinze
• Richard Pryor
• Don Rickles
• Joan Rivers
• Chris Rock
• Paul Rodriguez
• Ray Romano
• Mort Sahl
• Adam Sandler
• Amy Schumer
• Jerry Seinfeld
• Garry Shandling
• Sarah Silverman
• Sinbad
• Jon Stewart
• Wanda Sykes
• George Wallace
• Damon Wayans
• Robin Williams
• Flip Wilson
• Jonathan Winters
• Steven Wright
• Henny Youngman
• Write-in one comedian: